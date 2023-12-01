Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) CEO Sells $177,525.00 in Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $177,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,579.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bank7 Price Performance

BSVN stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.56. Bank7 Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.18). Bank7 had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank7 Corp. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank7

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the first quarter worth $26,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bank7 by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Bank7 by 3,755.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Bank7 from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank7 from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Featured Articles

