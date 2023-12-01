Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Receives $67.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $60.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average of $64.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $76.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.70.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $464.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $292,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at $395,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,638,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after buying an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

