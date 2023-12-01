Insider Selling: 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Major Shareholder Sells $133,608.76 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 31,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $133,608.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,196 shares in the company, valued at $253,358.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

On Friday, November 24th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 30,922 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $133,273.82.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 134,151 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $578,190.81.

On Monday, November 20th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 23,655 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $105,737.85.

On Thursday, November 16th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,118 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $37,911.06.

1stdibs.Com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $6.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 30.70% and a negative return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,324,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 376,468 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 15.8% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 730,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 211,666 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.