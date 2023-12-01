Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR) Insider Sells A$156,272.32 in Stock

Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR – Get Free Report) insider Colin McIntyre sold 3,005,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03), for a total transaction of A$156,272.32 ($103,491.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Pantoro Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold mining, processing, and exploration activities in Western Australia. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Halls Creek Project that includes the Nicolsons Mine located in Kimberley Region of Western Australia.

