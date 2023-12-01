Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR) Insider Sells A$156,272.32 in Stock

Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR – Get Free Report) insider Colin McIntyre sold 3,005,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03), for a total transaction of A$156,272.32 ($103,491.61).
Pantoro Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 0.47.
About Pantoro
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pantoro
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Are blue chip stocks a good investment?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Home sales hit a 13-year low… what now?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Power Play: GE’s game-changing technology for EVs and grids
Receive News & Ratings for Pantoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.