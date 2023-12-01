Brokerages Set Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) PT at $14.00

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

ARHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $326.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 54.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arhaus news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 4,446,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $37,307,469.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,277,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,008,585.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $749,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 50,659 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

