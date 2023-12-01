Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $72.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $29.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.29. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.55.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,750,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,359,000 after acquiring an additional 790,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,003,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,023,000 after acquiring an additional 38,958 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,533,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,140,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,149,000 after acquiring an additional 97,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 891,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,367,000 after acquiring an additional 791,370 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

