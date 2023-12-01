Analysts Set JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) PT at GBX 372.14

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 372.14 ($4.70).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

JD opened at GBX 157.05 ($1.98) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,926.25, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 137.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 145.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

