Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 599.13 ($7.57).
Several analysts have recently commented on RMV shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday. Numis Securities raised shares of Rightmove to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 660 ($8.34) to GBX 675 ($8.53) in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 605 ($7.64) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, November 20th.
Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.
