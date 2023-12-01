Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.
A number of brokerages have commented on LAZ. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lazard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of LAZ stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20. Lazard has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 1.40.
Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Lazard had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lazard will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently -169.49%.
Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.
