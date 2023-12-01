Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Sells $233,325.00 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $233,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,447.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pegasystems Stock Down 0.9 %

PEGA opened at $51.98 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.44.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.49. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $334.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -24.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEGA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pegasystems

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter worth about $379,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter worth about $313,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter worth about $10,195,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 307.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 180,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 136,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.