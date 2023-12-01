MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) CRO Sells $235,569.00 in Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $240.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.77. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.01 and a 1 year high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.70%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 21.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 95.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

