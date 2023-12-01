Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) CEO Buys $216,000.00 in Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kemper Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:KMPR opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average of $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $68.15.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMPR. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Kemper by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

