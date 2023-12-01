United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Director Sells $201,647.50 in Stock

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) Director Richard L. Riesbeck sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $201,647.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

United Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UBCP opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. United Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $62.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.27.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $7.53 million during the quarter.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Separately, TheStreet cut United Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in United Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Bancorp by 108.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in United Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

