RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Director Steven H. Kaplan Sells 1,085 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total transaction of $266,866.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at $815,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

RBC Bearings stock opened at $257.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.42. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $257.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.06 and its 200-day moving average is $225.03.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RBC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBC. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.