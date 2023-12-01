Insider Selling: Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Sells $267,847.44 in Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $267,847.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,470.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Entegris Stock Down 0.1 %

ENTG opened at $104.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.97. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 79.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $888.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.33 million. Analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENTG. StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,792,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,492,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $568,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,569 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,005,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3,490.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,036,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,233 shares during the last quarter.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

