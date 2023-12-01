Brokerages Set Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) PT at $15.50

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACET

Adicet Bio Stock Up 4.4 %

ACET stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. Adicet Bio has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.