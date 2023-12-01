Brokerages Set Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Target Price at $21.60

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSTM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

CSTM stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. Constellium has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.78.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 19.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter worth $110,000.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

