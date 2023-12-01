Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Receives $3.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.43.
RENT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rent the Runway from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Rent the Runway by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 959,394 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,633,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 41,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,177,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 453,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 529,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 419,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ RENT opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.01. Rent the Runway has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82.
Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rent the Runway will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.
Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.
