Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Receives $3.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.43.

RENT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rent the Runway from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rent the Runway

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent the Runway

In related news, COO Anushka Salinas sold 38,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $31,828.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,501,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,213.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Anushka Salinas sold 38,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $31,828.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,501,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,213.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Larry Steinberg sold 99,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $81,895.86. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 804,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,456.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 410,792 shares of company stock valued at $284,797. Corporate insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Rent the Runway by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 959,394 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,633,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 41,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,177,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 453,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 529,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 419,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

NASDAQ RENT opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.01. Rent the Runway has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rent the Runway will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.