STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

STAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $35.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.47. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.12%.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,290.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 18.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 332,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,962,000 after purchasing an additional 76,588 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

