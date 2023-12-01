Comparing Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) & Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Arteris has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arteris and Cirrus Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arteris -64.06% -109.33% -29.94% Cirrus Logic 7.99% 15.11% 12.13%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arteris $52.37 million 3.88 -$27.39 million ($0.96) -5.74 Cirrus Logic $1.90 billion 2.16 $176.70 million $2.48 30.61

This table compares Arteris and Cirrus Logic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than Arteris. Arteris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cirrus Logic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.8% of Arteris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by institutional investors. 36.1% of Arteris shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Arteris and Cirrus Logic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arteris 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cirrus Logic 0 0 9 0 3.00

Arteris currently has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 184.33%. Cirrus Logic has a consensus target price of $98.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.76%. Given Arteris’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Arteris is more favorable than Cirrus Logic.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats Arteris on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc. provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP. Its products include FlexNoC and FlexWay silicon-proven interconnect IP products; Ncore, a silicon-proven and cache coherent interconnect IP product that provides scalable, configurable, and area efficient characteristics; and CodaCache, a last-level cache semiconductor IP product. The company also offers IP deployment products comprising Magillem Connectivity that shortens and streamlines the SoC integration process; Magillem Registers and CSRCompiler that addresses hardware-software integration challenges for SoCs; and Harmony Trace that provides an enterprise-level server-based application with a web-based user interface. The company serves semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, hyperscale system houses, semiconductor design houses, and other producers of electronic systems. Arteris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation. Its audio products are used in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems. It also provides high-performance mixed-signal products comprising camera controllers, haptic and sensing solutions, and battery and power ICs for use in legacy industrial and energy applications, such as digital utility meters, power supplies, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

