Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU) Senior Officer Sells C$329,260.00 in Stock

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ross E. Mcelroy sold 326,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total value of C$329,260.00.

Fission Uranium Stock Performance

Shares of TSE FCU opened at C$1.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a current ratio of 25.21. The firm has a market cap of C$761.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.75. Fission Uranium Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.54 and a 52 week high of C$1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Haywood Securities set a C$1.55 target price on Fission Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Fission Uranium from C$1.30 to C$1.40 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan; and West Cluff property covering and area of 11,148 hectares located in the Western Athabasca Basin.

