The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CFO Sells $289,065.00 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $187.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $183.74 and a twelve month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Hershey by 97,975.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $411,828,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth about $382,212,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Hershey by 143.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,465,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,819 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.05.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

