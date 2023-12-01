Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Major Shareholder Acquires $317,923.04 in Stock

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc bought 42,277 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $317,923.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,464,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,012,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Toro 18 Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

On Friday, November 24th, Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 9,488 shares of Universal Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $70,590.72.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 48,962 shares of Universal Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $396,102.58.

On Friday, November 3rd, Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $204,000.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 2,505 shares of Universal Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $18,587.10.

On Friday, October 27th, Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 20,480 shares of Universal Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $149,913.60.

Universal Electronics Price Performance

Universal Electronics stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Universal Electronics ( NASDAQ:UEIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 22.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 117.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UEIC. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Universal Electronics

About Universal Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.