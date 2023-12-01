Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Major Shareholder Acquires $317,923.04 in Stock

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc bought 42,277 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $317,923.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,464,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,012,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Toro 18 Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 24th, Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 9,488 shares of Universal Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $70,590.72.
- On Tuesday, November 7th, Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 48,962 shares of Universal Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $396,102.58.
- On Friday, November 3rd, Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $204,000.00.
- On Monday, October 30th, Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 2,505 shares of Universal Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $18,587.10.
- On Friday, October 27th, Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 20,480 shares of Universal Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $149,913.60.
Universal Electronics Price Performance
Universal Electronics stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 117.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UEIC. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.
About Universal Electronics
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.
