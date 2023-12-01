Frederick L. Jr. Russell Sells 841 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Stock

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $350.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $390.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.29. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.90 and a 12-month high of $457.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.14.

Get Our Latest Report on KNSL

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.