Susquehanna Raises MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $1,850.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

MELI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,706.07.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $1,620.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,329.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,285.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $815.85 and a twelve month high of $1,625.24. The firm has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.93, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 22.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

