Comparing New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) & Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) and Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vitru has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Vitru, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Oriental Education & Technology Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vitru 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus target price of $72.67, suggesting a potential downside of 10.75%. Vitru has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 74.69%. Given Vitru’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vitru is more favorable than New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

89.5% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of Vitru shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Vitru shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Vitru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Education & Technology Group 8.25% 7.38% 4.51% Vitru 8.12% 13.10% 5.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Vitru’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Education & Technology Group $3.00 billion 4.61 $177.34 million $1.64 49.65 Vitru $255.14 million 1.70 $18.08 million $0.84 15.33

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vitru. Vitru is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Oriental Education & Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

New Oriental Education & Technology Group beats Vitru on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group



New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution. It offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the Commonwealth countries, and the People's Republic of China. The company also provides non-academic tutoring courses; intelligent learning systems and devices to offer a digital learning experience for students; and overseas studies consulting services. In addition, it offers online education services through the Koolearn.com platform that provides comprehensive online education courses, including college educational services, such as college test preparation, overseas test preparation, and English language learning for college students and working professionals preparing for standardized tests or seeking to enhance their English language proficiency; and educational content packages to schools and institutional customers, including universities, public libraries, telecom operators, and online video streaming providers. Further, the company develops and edits educational materials for language training and test preparation. In addition, it offers educational programs, services, and products to students through schools; learning centers; and bookstores, as well as through its online learning platforms. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Vitru



Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, continuing education, graduate, technical and professional courses through digital education model and its hybrid methodology. The company operates campuses, or via digital education through learning centers. In addition, it operates platform that provides free content through an ecosystem that includes blogs, free preparatory courses, and social media profiles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

