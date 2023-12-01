Analysts Set Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Price Target at C$27.00

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.00.

A number of analysts have commented on LSPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Shares of LSPD opened at C$21.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$20.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.77. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of C$16.94 and a one year high of C$26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.41.

In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Senior Officer Daniel Robert Micak sold 2,457 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total transaction of C$49,816.90. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

