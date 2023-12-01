Head to Head Review: Medbright Ai Invts (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD)

Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) and Medbright Ai Invts (OTCMKTS:MBAIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Medbright Ai Invts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Color Star Technology and Medbright Ai Invts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Medbright Ai Invts 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medbright Ai Invts has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Color Star Technology and Medbright Ai Invts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Color Star Technology $16.52 million 0.29 -$37.85 million N/A N/A Medbright Ai Invts $56.14 million 0.21 -$12.06 million ($0.21) -0.84

Medbright Ai Invts has higher revenue and earnings than Color Star Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Color Star Technology and Medbright Ai Invts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A Medbright Ai Invts -23.03% 12.06% 4.39%

Summary

Color Star Technology beats Medbright Ai Invts on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc. Its Color World platform provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication services. The company was formerly known as Huitao Technology Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. in May 2020. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

About Medbright Ai Invts

CIBT Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and internationally. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers English as second language accredited programs, such as general English, college preparation/pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English; Career training college accredited programs in the fields of business management, customer service, TESOL teacher training, Interpreting and translation for Koreans, and online English teacher training. The company also provides private career and technical training diplomas and certificates in health care, tourism, hospitality, business, administrative, technical trades, and international studies. In addition, it recruits international students and provides on-ground concierge services for kindergarten, primary, secondary schools, and universities in North America; and offers web design and advertising services to the real estate industry. Further, the company invests in, develops, and manages education related real estate projects; and offers serviced apartments and a hotel for domestic and international students as well as working professionals in Canada. The company was formerly known as Capital Alliance Group Inc. and changed its name to CIBT Education Group Inc. in November 2007. CIBT Education Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

