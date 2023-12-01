Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Receives $12.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Annexon in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Annexon from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

NASDAQ ANNX opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94. Annexon has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $7.65.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. On average, research analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annexon during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annexon by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 820,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 15,287 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Annexon by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 347,823 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Annexon in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

