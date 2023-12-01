Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) versus Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Critical Analysis

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) and Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Centrus Energy and Laramide Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy 14.41% -116.28% 7.27% Laramide Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Centrus Energy and Laramide Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrus Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Laramide Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Centrus Energy currently has a consensus price target of $68.33, indicating a potential upside of 36.61%. Given Centrus Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centrus Energy is more favorable than Laramide Resources.

33.6% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centrus Energy and Laramide Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy $342.80 million 2.27 $52.20 million $3.14 15.93 Laramide Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Centrus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Laramide Resources.

Summary

Centrus Energy beats Laramide Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Laramide Resources

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

