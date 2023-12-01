Comparing Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Free Report) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Moxian (BVI) and Perella Weinberg Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moxian (BVI) $160,000.00 0.00 -$22.55 million N/A N/A Perella Weinberg Partners $619.12 million 1.63 $17.88 million ($1.11) -10.56

Perella Weinberg Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Moxian (BVI).

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Moxian (BVI) has a beta of 3.28, meaning that its share price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

1.1% of Moxian (BVI) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Moxian (BVI) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Moxian (BVI) and Perella Weinberg Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moxian (BVI) 0 0 0 0 N/A Perella Weinberg Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67

Perella Weinberg Partners has a consensus price target of $12.83, indicating a potential upside of 9.50%.

Profitability

This table compares Moxian (BVI) and Perella Weinberg Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moxian (BVI) N/A N/A N/A Perella Weinberg Partners -1.33% 34.88% 14.65%

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats Moxian (BVI) on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moxian (BVI)

Moxian (BVI) Inc provides internet and bitcoin mining services. The company operates an online-to-offline business that provides an online platform for small and medium-sized enterprises with physical stores to conduct business online, interact with existing customers, and obtain new ones. It also operates the Games Channel, an application that develops contacts with the mobile gaming industry in China. Moxian (BVI) Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

