Critical Review: Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) & Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI)

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) and Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jushi and Upexi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jushi $284.28 million 0.45 -$202.32 million N/A N/A Upexi $96.81 million 0.16 -$16.93 million N/A N/A

Upexi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jushi.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jushi -67.16% -614.11% -35.22% Upexi -16.21% -42.51% -19.60%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Jushi and Upexi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Jushi and Upexi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jushi 0 4 1 0 2.20 Upexi 0 0 2 0 3.00

Upexi has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 625.40%. Given Upexi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Upexi is more favorable than Jushi.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Jushi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Upexi shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Jushi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Upexi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Upexi beats Jushi on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabis dry flower, vaporizer forms of cannabis, edibles, cannabis oil in capsules, tinctures, cannabis in topical products, and other cannabis products, as well as vape cartridges, disposables, and concentrates under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands. In addition, it operates medical cannabis dispensaries under the BEYOND/HELLO, Nature's Remedy, and NuLeaf brands. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

