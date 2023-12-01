Analyzing ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) and Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR)

ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) and Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ReShape Lifesciences and Allurion Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Allurion Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

ReShape Lifesciences presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,407.23%. Given ReShape Lifesciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ReShape Lifesciences is more favorable than Allurion Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

3.0% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of Allurion Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Allurion Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Allurion Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences $11.24 million 0.27 -$46.21 million N/A N/A Allurion Technologies N/A N/A $32.37 million N/A N/A

Allurion Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ReShape Lifesciences.

Risk and Volatility

ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allurion Technologies has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Allurion Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences -266.76% -492.62% -221.80% Allurion Technologies N/A -23.80% -16.60%

Summary

Allurion Technologies beats ReShape Lifesciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy and ReShape Vest system, a laparoscopically implantable device to enable weight loss and stomach preservation. It also offers ReShapeCare virtual health coaching program, a program that supports healthy lifestyle changes for all medically managed weight-loss patients; and ReShape Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation, a technology that is in preclinical development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus. In addition, the company provides Obalon Balloon System, a swallowable capsule used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About Allurion Technologies

Allurion Technologies Inc. focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon) and offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite. The company is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.

