Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Now Covered by Analysts at New Street Research

New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PINS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.34.

PINS stock opened at $34.05 on Monday. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of -106.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $274,985.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,060,299.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $53,958.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,468. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $274,985.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 217,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,299.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,410 shares of company stock worth $4,600,606 in the last ninety days. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after buying an additional 958,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,476,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,580,000 after buying an additional 545,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Pinterest by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,039,000 after buying an additional 5,670,073 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Pinterest by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,049,000 after buying an additional 3,385,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Pinterest by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,861,000 after buying an additional 235,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

