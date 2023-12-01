Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.14.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE EL opened at $127.65 on Tuesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $283.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.44.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.