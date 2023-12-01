China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Trading Down 12.9 %

Shares of CPHI opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. China Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23.

Get China Pharma alerts:

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 39.99% and a negative return on equity of 64.09%.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.