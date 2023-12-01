Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Flexible Solutions International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of FSI opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.15). Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. Research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

