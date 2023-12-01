Needham & Company LLC Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $245.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $211.67.

Shares of CRWD opened at $236.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $238.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3,949.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.65.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $3,000,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 852,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,640,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,083 shares of company stock worth $26,680,472 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

