Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingClub from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.94.

LendingClub Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE LC opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.98. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $10.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.66 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 4.13%. Equities research analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingClub

In related news, Director John C. Morris purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $52,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 183,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,578.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LendingClub by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,527 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,177,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,481,000 after purchasing an additional 432,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,271,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,645,000 after purchasing an additional 349,314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 19.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,411,000 after purchasing an additional 505,118 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in LendingClub by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,709,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,418,000 after purchasing an additional 278,215 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

