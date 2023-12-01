BNP Paribas Lowers Pearson (NYSE:PSO) to Neutral

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSO. StockNews.com downgraded Pearson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.63) to GBX 1,030 ($13.01) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.37) to GBX 930 ($11.75) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pearson from GBX 1,190 ($15.03) to GBX 1,210 ($15.28) in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,027.50.

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82. Pearson has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $12.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

