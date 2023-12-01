International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $85.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.81.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF opened at $75.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.16. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $459,340,000 after buying an additional 70,034 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 44,450 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 15,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.