Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,240.00.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

Shares of SNN opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $33.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 19.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 5.9% in the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 3.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 3.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 7.5% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith & Nephew

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.