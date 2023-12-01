Piper Sandler Lowers Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) to Underweight

Piper Sandler cut shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $56.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $58.00.

SHOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.03.

Shares of SHOP opened at $72.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $75.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.38. The firm has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.02 and a beta of 2.08.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Shopify by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

