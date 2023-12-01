Needham & Company LLC Boosts nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Price Target to $16.00

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LASR

nLIGHT Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of LASR stock opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $617.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.18. nLIGHT has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.20 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 17.11% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that nLIGHT will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of nLIGHT

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in nLIGHT in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in nLIGHT by 401.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in nLIGHT by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in nLIGHT in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nLIGHT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.