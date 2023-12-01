Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LXEO. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.80.
In other Lexeo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund Vi L.P. Omega bought 454,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,157,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,733,853. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.
