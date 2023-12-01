ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Price Performance

NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. ObsEva has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $2.14.

Institutional Trading of ObsEva

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ObsEva by 8.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,577,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 126,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

See Also

