TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TGTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -45.75 and a beta of 2.10.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. TG Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17538.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

