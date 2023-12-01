StockNews.com Downgrades PG&E (NYSE:PCG) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PCG. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PG&E from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.63.

PG&E Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92. PG&E has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PG&E

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 141,363 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at $862,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in PG&E by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 462,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 85,002 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,783,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

