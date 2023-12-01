Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UL. Bank of America began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Barclays raised Unilever from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Unilever Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unilever

Unilever stock opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. Unilever has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 18.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 35,257 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth $4,328,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

