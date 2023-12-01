Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UL. Bank of America began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Barclays raised Unilever from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
Unilever Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unilever
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 18.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 35,257 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth $4,328,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
