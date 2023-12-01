Crescent Point Energy’s (CPG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $13.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPG. TD Securities cut Crescent Point Energy from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $15.00 to $14.75 and set an outperformer rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CPG stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.18. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $8.59.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $929.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.19 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.79%.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Point Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 33.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,516.7% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 9,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 134.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. 35.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

